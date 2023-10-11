Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Major Shareholder Morris Bawabeh Sells 6,842 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $365,704.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216,276 shares in the company, valued at $65,009,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

LEU traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. 72,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.99. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.65.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Centrus Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

