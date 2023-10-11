Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as low as C$2.10. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Ceres Global Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.35. The company has a market cap of C$65.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
