CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

CF Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CF Bankshares to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,126.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

