Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.50

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.80 ($0.18). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 15.30 ($0.19), with a volume of 627,941 shares.

Chariot Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.51. The firm has a market cap of £160.50 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

