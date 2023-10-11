Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,065. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $457.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.78.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

