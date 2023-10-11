CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

CHSCM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,387. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

