Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 1,100 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,037.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 926,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,929,426.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $320,160.75.

On Friday, October 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,230.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $243,867.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 44,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,175. The company has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.37. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $8,590,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 858.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 383,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 89.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

