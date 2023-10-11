City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

City has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

City stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. City has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.56.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.26. City had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that City will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth about $11,159,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of City by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,343,000 after buying an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

