CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 608.6% in September

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 608.6% from the September 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKHUY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 119,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,944. CK Hutchison has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.