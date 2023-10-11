Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Down 93.9% in September

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Clever Leaves stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

