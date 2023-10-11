Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the September 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,494. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $76,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.