Compass Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,699 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $126.38. 1,248,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,756. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

