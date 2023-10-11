Compass Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,986,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 104,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,170. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

