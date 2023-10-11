Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 113.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 28,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,986,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 619,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

