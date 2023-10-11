Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.11. 572,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

