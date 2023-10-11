Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.44 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08). 55,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 162,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.24.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

