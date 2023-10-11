Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $63.15 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $63,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.85.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.18. 736,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.14 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $189.24.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

