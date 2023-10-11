Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 7,750 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $89,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.00. 84,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $508.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

