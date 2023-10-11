Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 224.1% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 509,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($20.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.09% and a negative net margin of 716.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

