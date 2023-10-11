Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Shares Up 1%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.
Insider Activity at Constellation Acquisition Corp I
In other Constellation Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Constellation Acquisition Corp I
Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
