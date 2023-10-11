Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Shares Up 1%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

Get Constellation Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Acquisition Corp I

In other Constellation Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,019,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 543,066 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1,385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 290,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.