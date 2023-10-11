Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 58,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,997. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
