Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Update

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 58,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,997. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTTAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

