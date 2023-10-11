Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 5.1% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 640.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 819,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 708,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.65. 3,002,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,508. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.