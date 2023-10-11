Contrasting SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) & A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) and SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares A. O. Smith and SharkNinja’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith 7.32% 29.73% 16.22% SharkNinja N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for A. O. Smith and SharkNinja, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith 2 5 1 0 1.88 SharkNinja 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

A. O. Smith presently has a consensus price target of $70.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Given A. O. Smith’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe A. O. Smith is more favorable than SharkNinja.

This table compares A. O. Smith and SharkNinja’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith $3.75 billion 2.85 $235.70 million $1.81 39.28 SharkNinja $3.72 billion 1.65 $232.35 million N/A N/A

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than SharkNinja.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats SharkNinja on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides commercial water treatment and filtration product; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and electric wall-hung, gas tankless, combi-boiler, and heat pump and solar water heaters. The company offers its products primarily under the A. O. Smith, State, Lochinvar, and water softener brands. It distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms; and offers Aquasana branded products directly to consumers through e-commerce. A. O. Smith Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products. The company sells its products through retailers, online and offline, and distributors. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

