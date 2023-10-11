Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Stake Reduced by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Core Alternative ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Core Alternative ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Core Alternative ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Alternative ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Core Alternative ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CCOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,079. The company has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. Core Alternative ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

Core Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

