Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $11.21 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,192 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 135.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 347.0% in the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $726,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,354 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,876.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $2,273,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

