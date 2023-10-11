Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $52.34 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,083 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for about 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $52,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $107.36. 138,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,967. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.