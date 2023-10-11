Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,132 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up 2.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Ovintiv worth $81,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $56,151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 506,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

