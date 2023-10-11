Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,462 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,372,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

