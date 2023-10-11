Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 12,654 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $198.56. The stock had a trading volume of 200,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,063. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

