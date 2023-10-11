Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,066,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,868,000 after acquiring an additional 324,891 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.58. 203,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.15 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

