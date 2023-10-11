Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Announces — Dividend of $0.18

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1803 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

VTMX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 85,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,635. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 149.56% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSE:VTMX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

