CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $183.62

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.62 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 125.50 ($1.54). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -223.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38.

Insider Activity at CPPGroup

In other news, insider Simon Pyper purchased 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,972.88 ($12,206.71). 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers assistance and financial protection for cards and ATMs; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare services; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

