Creditcoin (CTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.81 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $35.66 million and approximately $13.81 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003715 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005768 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 268,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.