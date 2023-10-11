Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

