Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Declares $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Croghan Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77.
About Croghan Bancshares
