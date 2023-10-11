CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Reduced by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,583 shares of company stock valued at $54,391,542 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

