CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the September 15th total of 778,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CXApp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
CXApp Stock Down 5.5 %
CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.
About CXApp
CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.
