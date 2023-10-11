DA Davidson Upgrades Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Buy

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DT. TD Cowen started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,036. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,797.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,385. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

