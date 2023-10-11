Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 640.5% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 191,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKILY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

