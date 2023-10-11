Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $5.93. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

