Daniel R. Hart Sells 2,040 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $18,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,081 shares in the company, valued at $690,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,565. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,731 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 24.6% during the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,154,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,801 shares during the last quarter.

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

