Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,584.65

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,584.65 ($43.88) and traded as high as GBX 3,806 ($46.59). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,788 ($46.36), with a volume of 286,136 shares.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10,547.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,796.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,593.36.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

