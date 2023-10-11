DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.98 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.98 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00042634 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00153518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003703 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

