DeFiChain (DFI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 Million

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $200.79 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,073,926,200 coins and its circulating supply is 756,075,143 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

