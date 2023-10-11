Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.96

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 715491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $804.42 million, a PE ratio of -47.00, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

