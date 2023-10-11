DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.24

DEI (DEI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $10.24 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00229953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013972 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.