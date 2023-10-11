Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Trading Down 1%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 123.60 ($1.51). 1,832,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,965,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.80 ($1.53).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.08) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 118.83 ($1.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.35.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

