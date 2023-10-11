Dero (DERO) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $6,852.62 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00008540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,836.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00228069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.15 or 0.00797845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00571723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00055383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00125933 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,961,037 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

