Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 51,600 shares changing hands.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Company Profile
Desarrolladora Homex, SAB. de C.V. (Homex) is a vertically integrated home development company. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of entry-level housing in Mexico. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of middle-income housing in Mexico. Homex operates in Mexico.
