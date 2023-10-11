Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $973.35

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 973.35 ($11.91) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($9.67). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.67), with a volume of 998 shares traded.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £26.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 841.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 970.90.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.