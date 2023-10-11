dForce USD (USX) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $2,205.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00228069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,939 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98674085 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,712.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

